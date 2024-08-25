  • Menu
Samantha shines with stunning new photos

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu gears up for the much-anticipated release of “Citadel: Honey Bunny” on November 7, she is capturing attention with her latest glamorous photos.

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu gears up for the much-anticipated release of “Citadel: Honey Bunny” on November 7, she is capturing attention with her latest glamorous photos. The actress, known for her stunning transformations, recently shared pictures showcasing her in a chic black embroidered crop top and skirt from Anamika Khanna and H&M, looking absolutely breathtaking.

What has particularly caught the eye of fans and followers is Samantha’s noticeable weight loss. Her dedication to fitness is evident in her striking new look, and while many are admiring her commitment to her health, there is also a wave of concern for her well-being.

With her impressive transformation and the excitement building for her upcoming project, Samantha is undoubtedly making a mark both on and off the screen.

