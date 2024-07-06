Samantha sparks controversy with hydrogen peroxide nebulisation advice

It seems there's a serious controversy brewing around Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram story where she advocated for an unconventional treatment method involving hydrogen peroxide nebulization. Medical experts have strongly criticized this advice, highlighting the potential dangers associated with inhaling hydrogen peroxide.

Dr.Rituja Ugalmugle, an internal medicine specialist, emphasized that hydrogen peroxide nebulization can lead to oxidative stress, mucosal irritation, respiratory issues, acute lung injury, and even chemical burns if non-sterile solutions are used. Dr.Cyriac Abby Philips, known as "The Liver Doc," took a stern stance, initially suggesting legal consequences for Samantha's advocacy before moderating his statement.In response to the backlash, Samantha defended her position by sharing videos of doctors supporting hydrogen peroxide nebulization.

However, established medical bodies like the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America strongly caution against this practice, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite Samantha's intentions to promote alternative health practices, medical consensus rejects hydrogen peroxide nebulization due to its potential risks. This controversy underscores the critical importance of evidence-based medical advice and the responsibility of influencers in promoting safe health practices to their audiences.