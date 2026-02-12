‘Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani’ shifts gears to theatres from OTT

Originally planned as an OTT premiere, the ETV Original film Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani has now opted for a full-fledged theatrical release, with the makers believing that the crime-comedy entertainer will connect better with audiences on the big screen. The film, starring Sivaji Sontineni and Laya in the lead roles, is officially set to hit cinemas on March 6, 2026.

The project has already generated a fair amount of buzz through its quirky promotional content and distinctive title, positioning it as a fresh and offbeat entertainer. The theatrical release will be handled by Vamsi Nandipati and Bunny Vas, who have recently built a reputation for backing small and content-driven films with innovative promotional strategies. Their earlier releases, including Raju Weds Rambai and Eesha, gained attention and traction largely due to smart marketing and audience-centric campaigns—an approach that is now expected to benefit this film as well.

Apart from Sivaji and Laya, the film features Master Rohan, Ali Dhanraj, Prince, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Tirandasu, and several others in key roles, making it a multi-artist ensemble project. The movie is produced by Sivaji Sontineni himself and directed by Sudheer Sriram.

With its blend of crime, comedy, and quirky storytelling, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani is now positioning itself as a theatrical entertainer aimed at delivering a unique cinematic experience. The team is expected to roll out more promotional content and updates in the coming days as the release date approaches.