Samvedna to play the character of cop

"There is a sense of responsibility and dignity when you put on the police uniform", says Actress Samvedna Suwalka.

Actress Samvedna Suwalka has won the hearts of the audience by her role of a cop in the Flipkart original show Kaun? Who did it? She talks about the second installment of the show and more. Sharing some insights about the developments in her character in the new season she says, "The relationship between Inspector Malini (me) and Adi sir(Sushant Singh) is going to be explored this season. She is slightly conflicted about her emotions. In the first season we saw the cop Malini, this season we go beyond and explore the person that she is and learn about her traumatic past. " On being asked about the changes that the character brought in her life, she said that this project gave her the opportunity to play a cop for the first time

She adds, "I am playing a character in uniform, and it's amazing how you feel the moment you put the uniform on -there is a sense of responsibility and dignity. Further, my admiration for women in uniform has increased as they have to deal with all kinds of people and criminals, which is a very tough job." Lastly, she concludes by saying that she is very happy that the show is releasing on the 22nd of May and is very much excited to see the audience response to the second season. She also hopes that the audience shower more love for the second season as well.