Sandalwood actor Vijay Kumar joins Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Sethupathi’s film

Dashing director Puri Jagannadh is ready to captivate Indian cinema once again with his upcoming Pan-India project, featuring an ensemble cast led by the talented Vijay Sethupathi. The much-anticipated film will see yesteryear actress Tabu in a pivotal role, marking her powerful return to Telugu cinema. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner.

The latest addition to the star-studded cast is Sandalwood sensation Vijay Kumar, known for his intense screen presence and action-packed performances. This marks his second straight Telugu film following the blockbuster Veera Simha Reddy.

Vijay Sethupathi is set to break new ground with a dashing role that promises to showcase a side of his talent never seen before. Tabu’s character will be central to the emotional depth of the story, adding another layer of intrigue. With the addition of Vijay Kumar, known for his raw intensity, the film is bound to deliver high-voltage drama.

Written by Puri Jagannadh himself, the story promises a gripping blend of drama, action, and emotion. The film is slated for a multilingual release across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, making it a truly Pan-Indian experience. Regular shooting for this grand spectacle is set to begin in June.