After KGF Pack-up, Yash Turns Son Of The Soil

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming massive sequel, "KGF Chapter 2", a pan India movie. The Kannada actor has taken up a new role. But this is not in a movie. The actor had purchased about 80 acres of land at Thimlapura in Haasan district. Now, after building a farm house on this land, the actor has turned into a son of the soil. He has now indulged in cultivation of his land. Yash is personally monitoring the tilling of his land with JCB.

He intends to cultivate this land in an ideal way. Netizens are overwhelmed and are appreciating the actor after seeing the photos of Yash supervising the garden work, which have gone viral. Yash is preparing the land for the oncoming monsoon showers which is likely to hit the town after April or May. People are inquisitive about what all the actor is going to grow on his farm land.

Recently, there was a dispute with the villagers about a road that was leading to his land at the local police station. Yash himself had personally visited the place to sort out the issue.

Coming to his upcoming movie "KGF Chapter 2, the movie is going to hit theatres on July 16. The post production work of this movie is going on briskly. The movie, which is being produced under the banner Hombale films, will be released in five languages. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and has Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles.