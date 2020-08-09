Comeback Movie Or Politics For Ramya Divya Spandana?

Sandalwood actor Ramya aka Divya Spandana, who was once the most sought after actor after delivering back to back hits in both Sandalwood and Kollywood, is in the news again after she became active on social media. Ramya who was managing the social media accounts for Congress recently shared her thoughts on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Facebook.

"Rama temple construction has begun at Ayodhya. All the Hindus are happy and so am I. When a Masjid is built, then also I will be happy. I will feel more happy on the day when people realise that to be always happy we need not necessarily always resort to visiting temples or Masjids," the popular actress posted.

Ramya has come up with these views two days after the Bhumi pujan of Rama Mandir at Ayodhya. God dwells inside each one of us, Ramya adds further. This message reflects her desire to ensure people live in harmony despite different faith and religion.

Ramya, who was away from social media for the past one year seems to have come back with a bang with this view. Does it mean Ramya will be active in politics again or will she sign movies? Let's wait and watch.

Ramya who became a household name after her romantic flick Excuse Me starring Sunil Raoh and Ajay Gowda went on act with all the top stars in the Kannada film industry including Puneeth Rajkumar and Upendra. The dimpled beauty was on top of every filmmaker's wishlist, thanks to her acting abilities.