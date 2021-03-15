Darshan Watches Roberrt in Theatres With Fans, in Disguise 

Challenging star Darshan's movie "Roberrt" has joined the 50 crore club within four days of its release thereby creating a record in the Kannada film industry.

Fans are thronging theatres to watch the movie despite the movie falling prey to piracy. Meanwhile, Darshan has watched the movie in disguise sitting amongst his fans in a theatre. The actor, who enjoyed the whistles and claps of his fans, has said that he would focus on such scenes which earns him with that kind of applause.

The actor, who spoke to public TV, has said that he watched the movie in disguise. He added that the slurring speech of Vinod Prabhakar gave him joy. While speaking about the title of box office Sultan bestowed upon him, the actor said that this title was given to h by the late film journalist Vijay Sarathi which is still continuing.

"He may not be with us today he continues to dwell in our hearts," said Darshan. The entire team of "Roberrt " is celebrating the success of the movie. The movie is going great guns in Telugu even on its fourth day.