Distributors Get Lion's Share Of Movie Profits: Darshan At Roberrt Success Meet

It appears that Challenging star Darshan is trying to plug some loop holes in the Kannada film industry especially with distributors.



The actor, who spoke during the success meet of the movie "Robert" has expressed his anger against distributors and about their malpractices in the industry.

"Distributors are swallowing a lion's share of the profit from movies. A producer who has invested, the owner who has built the theatre, and the audience are not getting benefits from the profit. Those profits are filling the pockets of the distributors," said the annoyed actor.

"The distributor of our movie Odeya is yet to give 4 crores. Our producer Sandesh Nagaraj was unable to get this amount. Odeya had an offer for a good amount. I asked Sandesh to give it off. But he listened to his father. We are unable to get money from our distributors here. They don't yield when you file a case, or even when they are threatened! They will be sitting somewhere. We announce a movie. They come and blabber something and take away our movie," said Darshan.

We have to get 4 crores from "Odeya" movie alone. We know how much we were cheated when the movie 'Yajamaana" was given. No one does distribution for free! They get commission. We keep suffering here, and they loot crores and go, and we will not be aware of all these happenings at all. They make a deal with theatres for ten rupees and they fool us by fleecing twenty rupees from us. Hence we released "Roberrt" directly to theatres and saved money," thus said a beleaguered Darshan during the success meet.

The makers of Roberrt held a success meet last night. The movie starring Asha Bhat, Vinod Prabhakar, Ravi Kishan, senior Kannada actor Devaraj and Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu was bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda and directed by Tharun Sudhir.

