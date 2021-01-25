Doddarange Gowda to head Sahitya Sammelana

Bengaluru: Poet and Sandalwood film lyricist Dr Doddarange Gowda, 75, will preside over the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Haveri from February 26 to 28. According to reports, Doddarange Gowda has been chosen unanimously by the executive committee and organiser of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) as president of the sammelana on Friday.

"His was a unanimous choice. Other names under consideration were Go.Ru. Channabasappa, K.S. Bhagavan, Veena Shanteshwar and B.A. Vivek Rai," said Kannada Sahitya Parishat in a statement.

Dr Gowda, from Tumakuru district, studied Kannada Literature at Bangalore University and was into Kannada teaching for over three decades in the city. He has brought out 48 poetry collections, six ballets and 29 anthologies of critical essays and travelogues, among other works.

His main area of work has been folk literature. Gowda has penned more than 500 songs and dialogues for over 10 films. He has won three State film awards for lyrics, and has scripted over 100 television serials.

He has penned lyrics for movies like Aalemane, Parasangada Gendethimma, Paduvaralli Pandavaru, Ganeshana Maduve, Aruna Raaga, Kavya, Megha Mandara, Beli Kalungura, Spandana, Thandege Thakka Maga, Premothasva, Allamma and many others.

He was nominated to Karnataka Legislative Council by the BJP in 2008 and he has been a vocal supporter of the party. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018. In a recent interview, Dr Gowda lamented growing craze among Kannadigas for English language. "I propose to teach children English only from Class V and give primacy to mother tongue. Our education system needs to be overhauled and our texts updated. It is an honour for me to chair the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana as I have been contributing to Kannada literature since 1960," he said.