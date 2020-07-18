Geetha Govindam Dubbed Into Kannada As Selfie Shuru Madidha Love Story 

Telugu box office hit pair Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Geetha Govindam will hit TV screens shortly. The movie which had Coorg beauty Rashmika had earned a lot of appreciation not only in Telugu states but Karnataka too. This was the second movie in which Rashmika has acted in Telugu.

Now, Kannada TV audience will have the privilege of watching this movie in Star Suvarna in their own language.

The movie, which is named as 'Selfie shuru madidha love story' in Kannada will be telecast in the above-mentioned channel on July 26 at 5 pm.

Geetha Govindam created magic at the box office

Kannada film buffs were mesmerised after watching Kannada girl Rashmika's performance in the Telugu original. The film which created a new record in Tollywood had earned 102 crores within a span of 12 days, which is incredible. This movie was released across India on 15 August 2018. The movie which had Nithya Menen in guest appearance is directed by Parasuram and was bankrolled by Allu Aravind. All the songs in the movie composed by Gopi Sundar are hugely popular among music lovers.

A huge career break for the lead pair

Geetha Govindam has earned a lot of money not only in India but also in America. The US fetched more than 2 million dollars. None of the movies of Vijay Deverakonda was remarkably successful after his hit movie Arjun Reddy. But Geetha Govindam gave the two actors a good break in their careers.