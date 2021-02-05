Greta Thunberg Has More Spine Than Entire Bollywood: Ramya

She has tweeted again about environmental activist Greta Thunberg who pledged her support to the farmers in the ongoing protests against agricultural laws. Ramya, who has shared Greta's tweet has stated "Has more spine than Bollywood" by which she indirectly meant that some people in Bollywood showed no self-respect, and are cowards.





More spine than most of Bollywood! https://t.co/QeaJT8VCMM — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 4, 2021

Later, Ramya also questioned Akshay Kumar stating "if Canadian citizen Akshay Kumar can speak about matters of India, why not Rihanna!". We didn't know though if she was being sarcastic.

If Canadian Kumar can comment why can't Rihanna? Outsiders are outsiders right? https://t.co/m6EOum6eVx — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 4, 2021



Greta Thunberg has expressed her support to farmers' protests in Delhi and a complaint was lodged against her. Greta who tweeted again had stated she was standing in solidarity with the farmers. "Even now, I am for farmers' protests. I support peaceful protests," thus stated Greta Thunberg and she further added, "How much ever you may hate and violate human rights, my resolve will not change."



Close on the heels of tweets by environmentalist Greta Thunberg and Singer Rihanna supporting the farmers protests some Bollywood stars, and cricket stars had put out a series of tweets as if taking a dig at international celebrities as if to say outsiders should mind their own business and not poke their nose in the internal matters of India. These tweets were severely trolled.

In this regard Ramya too had commented which sounded as if Bollywood people are cowards. Earlier, Ramya worked as the chief social media person for the Indian National Congress. But after the last elections, Ramya has stayed away from politics. Ramya had even skipped a meal on December 23 supporting farmers' protests against the Central government's agricultural laws.