How Much Did Pogaru Makers Spend On Dhruva Sarja's Entry Scene?

Dhruva Sarja is eyeing hattrick after the back to back success of his last two movies. His next is titled Pogaru on which his fans have pinned great hopes. The film which features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady has generated a lot of buzz in social media too.

The movie is done on a massive budget, we hear. Now, if you are wondering how massive the moolah spent on the movie is, here's some news.We hear that the makers spent a whopping amount on just a single intro song. By now you know it's 3.5 crore. So one can only imagine how grand and royal Dhruva's entry will be in Pogaru.



A set worth that much money had been erected at the famed film studio Ramoji Film City in the city of Hyderabad. The makers are said to have finished the shoot. Interestingly, Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru wwill be releasing simultaneously in Kannada as well as Telugu.

A dialogue trailer from Pogaru which was released sometime back was an instant hit and connected with the masses. Director Nanda Kishore is excited about the response the trailer has received and can't wait to see the finished product.

As per sources close to the unit, Pogaru will hit theatres sometime in March or April. If so, then the movie could have an epic clash with Darshan's Roberrt. Chandan Shetty has scored the music in Pogaru which is bankrolled by PK Gangadhar.