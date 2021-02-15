I Borrowed Loans At High Interest To Make My Daughter A Pilot: Kannada Actor Sathyajith

The daughter of famous Sandalwood villain Sathyajith has lodged a complaint against her father at a city police station alleging that she was subjected to mental torture by her father.

Sathyajith's daughter Akthar Swaleha has filed a petition. "My father and my brothers are torturing me for money. I am pregnant now and these people are pestering me for money at this stage," the daughter has stated in her complaint.

Banasawadi police have registered a complaint pertaining to this. The police who have registered a complaint have summoned both the parties and have given them an earful and have sent them back. But Akash Sathyajith, the son of Sathyajith who spoke to the media, has clarified about her complaint. "My father did not demand any money. My sister has filed a false complaint against us," said Aakash. "My father has sold a few houses to repay her education loan to the tune of about fifty lakhs. But when she was asked for some favour she retorted against him. She has lodged a false complaint against my father and has made him come to the police station at this age," regretted Aakash.

"She went abroad for a pilot course. After her course, she stayed at home for five years. My father paid EMI for her education loan during this period. Later, my father sold the house and paid the loan of about fifty lakhs. My father paid her about 10 lakhs when she expressed her desire to go to Ireland. Now, she doesn't even care to look at her father. She had promised that she would buy him a house after getting a job. Now, she has got a job and even got married against the wishes of my father. She has bought a house for herself without even informing him about this. My father who came to know about this got annoyed. When he called her home and questioned about this, she lodged a complaint against us," stated Aakash.

"Her husband Tausif is a big fraud. He had said that he was an architectural engineer. When they got married, my father himself used to pay them to run the family in the beginning. When my father lost his leg due to gangrene she never looked after her father. This had also upset my father," adds Aakash.

Responding to these allegations leveled by his daughter, Sathyajith broke down saying he had borrowed money on huge interests to ensure his daughter pursued her pilot course. He also said that parents educate their kids well so they take care of them during old age. He also dismissed allegations of demanding money from her.