Jaggesh Apologises To Darshan Fans After Call Audio Leak

A video of the arguments that went on between Sandalwood senior actor Jaggesh and fans of actor Darshan has gone viral on social media. Fans of challenging star Darshan have targeted Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh after shouting slogans against him and demanding an apology from him.

Fans of Challenging Star Darshan have alleged that Jaggesh spoke lightly about Darshan fans with a producer over the phone, and the audio clip of this conversation has gone viral on social media. In connection with this, Darshan fans are said to have mobbed Jaggesh at a place called Bannur near Mysore when the actor was involved in the shooting of his upcoming movie titled "Thothapuri" and demanded his apologies.

Succumbing to their pressure, the actor has tendered his apology. Jaggesh later gave details about the incident to a private media channel. "I am unhappy with today's incident. About 15-20 people came and pressurised me to seek apology. None of them were ready to listen to my explanation. The person regarding whom I have spoken in the audio clip is one called Darshan who is a web designer. I had asked him to give me money for another troll page admin instead of this web designer who is quite cranky and a food freak. But these people have interpreted as if it was for actor Darshan," concludes Darshan.