Jaggesh Gives A Glimpse Of Dr Rajkumar's Antique TV Set 

Late legendary Sandalwood actor Dr Rajkumar's life journey is interesting. Actor Jaggesh often shares a few memories from his Interactions with the legend.



Only a few had the privilege of getting close to the great actor in those days and Jaggesh was one of the fortunate souls. The actor, who has lot of reverence for Rajkumar, has thousands of memories in his mind about his interaction with the late actor.



Recently, Jaggesh shared one of his experiences with the Kannada matinee idol. Everyone knows that Rajkumar had a simple and kept a low profile. Though he was loaded with money, he never used to spend it unnecessarily. Hence people were curious about things he used in his daily life.



Jaggesh recalls an incident about a TV when he visited Rajkumar's house. He has even shared a photo of a TV set on his Twitter. Jaggesh says that it was Rajkumar's favourite TV. When Jaggesh visited his house, Rajkumar was watching a song 'Yendendu Ninnanu marethu' from the movie "Eradu Kanasu". Rajkumar is believed to have told Jaggesh that the song was shot after the lunch break. Such was the actor's memory.



Jaggesh, who had managed to take a photo of the TV had preserved it as a souvenir at his home with the writing behind the photo as 'Rajanna's favourite TV....when I went to see him at his house'.



Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh entered the Kannada film industry about 40 years ago. Since then, Rajkumar has been his role model throughout his filmy journey. "We have learnt a lot of things from Rajkumar. We should learn from him about what family is all about, love for language, Cinema and behaviour. I have cherished my love towards him even today and have been following his advises verbatim up to this day," says Jaggesh.

