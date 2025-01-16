Kannada Actor and Theatre Artist Viji Passes Away

Veteran Kannada actor and theatre artist Viji, who started his acting career in the 1975 movie Beluvalada Madilalli, has passed away at Manipal Hospital in Malleswaram. Over his long career, he acted in 269 Kannada films and also worked as an assistant director for nearly 80 projects.

Viji was also famous for his stage play Samsaradalli Sarigama. He directed and acted in the play, which was performed over 1,390 times by his theatre group, Yashasvi, in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Viji’s final rites will be held tomorrow around noon at Chamarajpet Crematorium. His body will be kept at his home in Mahalakshmipuram until 10 PM tonight for people to pay their respects. A public viewing will take place tomorrow at Ravindra Kalakshetra from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, after which the cremation will happen.

Also, last week, famous journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away at the age of 73 after a heart attack at his home in Mumbai. His last rites were held that evening.

Many people paid tribute to Pritish Nandy, including actor Anupam Kher, who shared his sadness on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist!"