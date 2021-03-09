Kannada Bigg Boss contestant Dhanushree takes jibe at fellow housemates

Kannada Bigg Boss: Dhanushree who walked out of Kannada Bigg Boss has claimed that fellow contestants Shankar Ashwath, Vaishnavi Gowda and Rajiv dominated her. Speaking after leaving the Bigg Boss house, Dhanushree said, "I think Vaishnavi, Shankar Ashwath and Rajiv are the people who tried dominating me. It has now become the syndicate and they are playing a very smart game. I am very disappointed with the way Rajiv played. He kept on saying that I am not making any efforts to gel with them. But when I made efforts Rajiv did not even react to me properly. I think that is the strategy he is playing around. In fact, Nidhi Subbaiah told me that my approach to have friendship with them seemed to be fake. But the fact is, I at least tried speaking to them, building a friendship. But she did not even make that attempt. I feel this is dominance as she was friendly with all and in my case, she was not interested in it. In my opinion, this was kind of dominance itself. I definitely feel that Rajiv has a lot of plans in his game."



"Shankar Ashwath dominates everyone. Frankly speaking he says many things, but the fact is I could not understand the head and tail of his words. I used to hold my head whenever he used to speak," she said.

Meanwhile, she also expressed her disappointment with Vaishnavi Gowda saying that her performance was not up to the mark. "I felt that Vaishnavi's performance was not that great in her task performance. I had expectations on her, but I have no idea what went wrong," she said.