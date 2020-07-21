Kannada TV Serial Jothe Jotheyali Director Arooru Jagadish Hospitalised

Jothe Jotheyali director Arooru Jagadish was admitted to Manipal's Kasturba Medical college. Due to his indisposition, his wife Smitha Jagdish who is also a proprieter of GS Production, has conveyed this news on social media. She has announced that her husband has been under treatment at Kasturba Medical college for the past one week. Popular Kannada TV serialdirectorwas admitted to Manipal's Kasturba Medical college. Due to his indisposition, his wife Smitha Jagdish who is also a proprieter of GS Production, has conveyed this news on social media. She has announced that her husband has been under treatment at Kasturba Medical college for the past one week.

While thanking all his fans, she has expressed her wishes to her husband on the occasion of his birthday. The Kannada daily soap Jothe Jotheyali had resumed after a break because of coronavirus lockdown.

Jagadish was actively involved in the shooting of the serial from April 25. Later, he was battling internal organ issues for which he was admitted to the hospital.

However, as the shooting has come to a grinding halt owing to lockdown, it has been proved to be blessing in diguise for the director.

Jothe Jotheyali is a popular soap which stars late Kannada actor Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law Anirudh Jakkar. The actor has gained immense popularity after his return to the small screen. He is also producing a documentary on his mother-in-law Bharathi Vishnuvardhan.