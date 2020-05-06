Kichcha Sudeep Sets New Fitness Goals With Chiseled Body

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is well known not only in the Kannada film industry but across the film world. He has worked in Telugu movies and even tried his luck in Bollywood too. He was seen as Amitabh Bachchan son in the Hindi flick Rann directed by Ram Gopal Varma for which he drew immense appreciation. In his latest flick Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan, the Kannada actor played a baddie for which he got rave reviews not only from fans but also the Bollywood Bhai himself. The actor will be next seen in Kotigobba 3. We all know that the prequel to this movie was a super-duper hit.

Now, with lockdown restrictions, everyone around the world is confined to their homes. Film celebrities too are no exception to this rule. While people are doing their bit to lend a helping hand to those in need, Sudeep too is distributing food to those in need. On the other hand, the actor has not forgotten his fitness routine. We hear that he's strictly keeping to his fitness regime. Kichcha Sudeep recently shared pictures of his chiselled body on social media and boy should we say we are speechless.

With these pictures, it's apparent that Kichcha Sudeep' fitness goals have gone a notch up. Also, he has given serious fitness goals for his fans and peers in the industry.



