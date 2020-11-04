Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 Song Pataki Poriyo Release On Diwali 

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Kotigobba 3' should have got released had everything happened as planned. But it did not happen as Corona played havoc with all the strategies of the production team.

Sudeep's fans who have very high expectations from this movie are eagerly waiting to watch this movie. As if to appease them, the movie team had released a song and a teaser which left fans delighted and asking for more.

Now, the team has planned another surprise for fans. Kichcha fans will get a gift from the crew during Diwali. The team is getting ready to release the movie's second song 'Pattaki porio..." on November 15. Anand Audio company which has grabbed the Audio rights of Sudeep's Kotigobba 3, has tweeted that they are are looking forward to releasing another wonderful song from the film "Kotigobba 3".

Earlier, we had heard that actress Ashika would be seen in a song in the movie "Kotigobba 3". Now, we learn that the lyrical video of this song of Ashika with Sudeep will be released.

This colourful song has been shot in a luxurious set at Bangalore's Kanteerava studios. Prabhudeva's brother and famous choreographer Raju Sundaram has directed this dance sequence in the movie.

Kotigobba 2 was a super duper hit in which Sudeep had appeared in two shades, and entertained the audience. Now we are yet to know if this sequel is a continuation of the same story or has an entirely new plot. We can see Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian playing the leading lady opposite Sudeep in "Kotigobba 3".

The movie has been shot in different locations of India. The chasing scene of this movie has been picturised at Poland's Warsaw. Parts of the movie have also been shot in Serbia in a grand set. The movie which is helmed by Shiva Karthik is bankrolled by Soorappa Babu. The camera work for this movie is handled by Shekar.