Navami 9-9-1999 promises to strike terror 

BENGALURU: Sandalwood is known to do an excellent job when it comes to horror films. A new horror thriller Navami 9-9-1999 starring Yashas Abhi and Nandini Gowda in lead promises to live up to that Sandalwood tradition.

Navami 9-9-1999 is also the launch pad for filmmaker Narayan's second son Pavan. Pavan after gaining experience in his father's production house for 10 years, he has now decided to direct horror thriller Navami 9-9-199 which also features several new faces. When most filmmakers choose comedy or a romance for their début ventures, Pavan Narayan has chosen horror genre.

"Initially, we planned to approach a senior director for the film. But due to some reasons I have ended up directing Navami 9-9-1999 myself. There was a doubt about my ability to direct a movie, and whether I would be able to emote so many people. In spite of being an actor-director's son, I realised that I should learn the nuances of directing after repeated advice from my father.

This has boosted my confidence. So, Navami 9-9-1999 has its fair share of jump-scares elements from the horror genre. It has everything that you would expect from a top-notch horror film - a genuinely scary plot, some really masterfully created CGI & sound designs, and a number of performances that leave you gasping for breath," says Pavan.

Navami 9-9-1999 deals with a haunted house that is for sale and the business man family who comes to see the property is trapped there after circumstances begin to change, and they face a problem in the form of a ghost terrorizing them. The film team claims that Navami 9-9-1999 has an unusual climax and it delves deeper into the human psyche.

Yashas Abhi, the lead actor who also has written the script for the movie says, "it all started during the Covid-induced lockdown, when Pavan and I discussed a lot about scripts and finally we settled on Navami… and planned to work on it as soon as the lockdown was lifted.

Unlike numerous films of this genre depicting hero or heroine turning a ghost to take revenge on his/her killers, Navami is different and will surely give audience the goosebumps. As much as 85 % of the film has been shot at one single house."

The team has completed its first shooting schedule on the outskirts of Tumkur and the location is surrounded by nature around Shivagange. The music for the Navami 9-9-1999 is composed by Dharma and the lyrics are written by Nagarjun Sharma and the film sees the action sequences from the stunt director Mass Maadha.

Apart from Abhi, the film also has Anushree, Sandeep Pavithra, Kuri Bond Sunil, Arun Baalraj, Huccha Venkat and a senior actor S Narayan in other important roles.

The movie is produced under Padma Sundari Creations. The sources close to the team say that Pavan is in discussions with 10 Sandalwood directors to release the first look of the film for Dasara.