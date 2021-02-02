Our Hands Are Tied: Sa Ra Govind On Dubbed Movies

Producer and head of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Sa Ra Govind has expressed his displeasure again about the dubbing menace in Karnataka. Members of Karnataka state council members met Sa Ra Govind at the Film Chamber of Commerce and submitted a petition. The members are said to have discussed over this matter.

Sa Ra Govind who spoke during the meeting regarding the war that Karnataka film chamber of commerce is waging against dubbing menace, has expressed his helplessness stating that the court directives have tied their hands.

"Previously we had a practice to allot only a certain number of theatres for the movies of other languages. After the release of the movie "Ra One" we alloted a few theatres for that movie as per our system. But they went to the court against us and won. From that day onwards, scores of movies in different languages are being released in record number of theatres," he said.

"Rajamouli's "Baahubali" was released in about 200 theatres across the state. We felt like we were shot in the chest. But court directives have tied us up. But in spite of this, you people are still protesting. I really appreciate this," Sa Ra Govind is believed to have said.

Further, he said Vijay starrer Master was released in Karnataka, Andhra, Telangana, and Kerala after it got dubbed in respective languages. Sa Ra Govind expressed his anguish over the current state of affairs, saying, "Is there any meaning in this? Should there be no respect to the local language? What happened to our language? Why courts are unable to understand this plight?"