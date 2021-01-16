Pavana Gowda bags best actress award for role in Rudri

Sandalwood actor Pavana Gowda has bagged best actress award for her role in Rudri at Vindhya International Film Festival, Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, and the film directed by Badiger Devendra was adjudged the 2nd best feature film. The festival has seen participants of 350 plus films from 46 countries, 15 finalists.

Rudri set in North Karnataka revolves around a gutsy girl taking on anti-social elements.

The young girl, who loses both her parents, is brought up by her grandmother. Physically violated, the naive girl learns to cope with the cruel incident and takes bold steps to protect herself.