Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Birthday Gift To Fans

Today is Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. Usually, there would be a huge gathering in front of his house on the special day. Hundreds of his fans used to mob around his bungalow to greet their favourite actor.



Puneeth Rajkumar used to celebrate his birthday by cutting the cake amidst his fans. But last year, Corona menace had forbidden him from celebrating his birthday in the company of his fans.

This year also seems to be unfavourable for the actor to celebrate his birthday along with his fans in view of the threat of second wave of the virus.

The actor, who recently came live on his facebook, expressed his desire to celebrate his birthday day with his fans in their respective districts along with promo activities of his yet to be released movie "Yuvarathnaa".

"I will not be at home this year also during by birthday. I and my family have planned to visit some temples this year. Kindly excuse. Do not visit my house this year. A program called "Yuva Sambhrama" was supposed to be held at Mysore on March 20. All the preparations were being made for this event. But we kept receiving queries from different parts of Karnataka asking why such events are not held in their regions also.

Hence our team has planned to visit all the districts. Between 21-23 of this month, our team will reveal the date and time of places that we are going to visit. All these days you people used to come to my place to greet me on the occasion of my birthday. But this year I will be visiting your districts to see all of you. Your Appu at your places. Bless me," thus stated the Kannada power star on his facebook.

Puneeth has requested all his fans to come to theatres and watch the movie. "Use sanitizers and mask. Let us all strictly follow precautionary measures," requested the Power Star.

Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer Yuvarathnaa will be released on April 1 in both Telugu and Kannada. The movie is directed by Santhosh Anandrram with Sayesha, Sonu Gowda, Dolly Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Diganth and others in the star cast. Vijay Kiragandur has bankrolled this movie.