Puneeth Rajkumar Hopes Kollywood Box Office Magic Will Repeat For Sandalwood Movies Too

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is one actor who has no enemies in the film industry. His family has been breathing Cinema for many decades now. Puneeth loves movies and his colleagues a lot. People in the industry say that he has no professional jealousy.

Recently, the actor spoke to the media when he was taking part in a program with actor Saikumar. "Some movies are going to get released one by one. There is a Prajwal starrer "Inspector Vikram' coming, then "Ramaarjuna", then Dhruva's "Pogaru', then Darshan's "Roberrt", then we can see "Yuvarathnaa" arriving, after which Sudeep starrer will get released, then we will see Shivanna's movie on the way. Let all the movies see success," thus stated Puneeth.

Recently, some Tamil and Telugu movies have made good collections at the box office and we expect Kannada movies to make good collections too, added Puneet. "Earlier it was important to follow government's directives. Now, the government has allowed cent per cent occupancy. But in spite of this, let us focus on giving preference to wearing masks and sanitization. I am happy with the government's decision about increasing occupancy from 50 per cent to 100 percent. Even when the government ordered for 50 percent occupancy the theater owners followed the orders without caring about the losses incurred," said Puneeth.

Puneeth Rajkumar's much talked about movie, "Yuvarathnaa" will be released on April 1. Right from the end of January until March, a series of Kannada movies of Star actors will be released one after the other in theatres. Currently, Puneeth Rajkumar is working in a movie titled "James".