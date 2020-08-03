Radhika Kumaraswamy Says No, Bhavana Okays Movie

Sandalwood director Nagashekar seems to be riding on many horses! Together with taking the responsibility of helming the remake of Kannada hit "Love mocktail" in Telugu, he is also said to be directing "Srikrishna@gmail.com" in both Kannada and Telugu languages. Darling Krishna will work as lead actor in "Srikrishna@gmail.com" With multilingual actress Bhavana Menon.

Nagashekar felt that both the lead actors have more scope to showcase their acting prowess in this movie. "Bhavana is a very good actor and even her character demands sensitive expressions to portray her role in this movie. I wanted a fresh pair hence I cast her with darling Krishna. Besides, Krishna has not acted with her so far," he says.

Previously there was a buzz that Radhika Kumara Swamy would take up the lead role but it didn't happen owing to call sheet problems, we hear. "I am trying to depict the present scenario in the society. The movie will deal with matters relating to "live-in relationships" and "extra-marital affairs". But these most sensitive issues will be picturised in a humorous way to appease the audience who seeks entertainment from a movie," he says.

The director goes on to add, "The movie also shows how difficult it is to come out of this labyrinth once you fall victim to such temptations. But a unique thing about this movie will be that it will have only six artists. The shooting is scheduled for a span of 11 days commencing from September 11."

Arjun Janya has composed wonderful music for this movie, and you will be watching many unexplored beautiful facets of Bangalore, says the director.

Looks like Radhika Kumaraswamy's loss is Bhavana's gain.