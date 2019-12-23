Rashmika's Role In Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru Revealed

Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru has raised a lot of expectations. The star power has gone a notch higher after the makers roped in South Indian film industry's most sought-after actress Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the details of what roles the two lead actors are playing have got out.

As per reports, Rashmika plays a teacher while Dhruva Sarja will be seen in an out and out mass character who falls in love with the teacher. Pogaru will revolve around the hardships in life and how we all have our life-changing moments. How we are bogged down by the differences with fellow human beings is also being explored in the movie, according to a person in the know of things.

The trailer of the movie is already a hit and went viral soon after it was released. Now, fans of the lead actors can't wait to know when the movie Pogaru will see the light of the day. They are requesting the makers on social media to announce the release date of Pogaru.

The movie is directed by Nanda Kishore and expectations are riding high on this movie given that Dolly plays a tough villain opposite mass hero Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. The look of Dolly Dhananjay in the movie is yet to be released.

It is learnt that Dhruva Sarja prepared three years to get into the skin of his character in Pogaru. The hero also sports a beard and long tresses in the movie. The entire crew of Pogaru will head to foreign locations to shoot for songs soon. Including this movie, Rashmika will have four movies lined up for release in 2020.

We will soon be back with updates on Pogaru. Stay tuned.