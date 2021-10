RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu And A Few Other Actors Mourn For The Demise Of This Great Actor...

We still didn't digest the sudden demise of Bollywood's young actor Siddhant Shukla and now, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's death news has broken the heart of many movie buffs across India. This great actor was just 46 and passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack. Well, in the morning, he collapsed in his gym session after complaining of a heart attack. He was then immediately moved to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru but he couldn't survive.



The entire South Indian Film industry is mourning the sudden demise of this ace actor. Chiranjeevi, Mohanbabu, Mohanlal and a few other actors have dropped their condolence messages on their Twitter pages sharing Puneeth Rajkumar's pics on their pagesโ€ฆ Check it out!

Junior NTR

Heartbroken! Can't believe you have gone so soon. pic.twitter.com/55lt4r62d1 โ€” Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 29, 2021

Pranita Subhash

Please someone tell me all that I'm hearing is not true ! ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป๐Ÿ˜ฐ โ€” Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) October 29, 2021

Lakshmi Manchu

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can't be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon ๐Ÿ’” #PuneethRajkumar โ€” Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Manchu Manoj

Heartbroken #PuneethRajkumar anna .. not fair โ€ฆ โ€” Manoj Manchu๐Ÿ™๐Ÿปโค๏ธ (@HeroManoj1) October 29, 2021

Ram Charan Teja

Unable to digestโ€ฆ. My dear #PuneetRajkumar Garu was one of the warmest & most genuine person I have met .My deepest condolences to his family & fans.. ! We will miss you a lot dear brother!!๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ โ€” Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 29, 2021

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. ๐Ÿ’”Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! โ€” Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

Meka Srikanth

Deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar garu. One of the finest human being I've met. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans. ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ pic.twitter.com/nJRRkDl1In โ€” SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) October 29, 2021

Rajasekhar

Heartbreaking! Gone too soon..My condolences to his family, friends and fans.May his soul rest in peace.. #PuneethRajkumar โ€” Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) October 29, 2021

Mahesh Babu

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones ๐Ÿ™ โ€” Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Nithiin

Absolutely shocked!!Sending my deepest condolences to the whole family. May you Rest in peace sir..Gone too soon.. pic.twitter.com/9zgFLVgCco โ€” nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 29, 2021

Rana Daggubati

Gone too soon brother!! Extremely shocked and saddened ๐Ÿ’” pic.twitter.com/HVkmQyiU6f โ€” Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 29, 2021

Anushka Shetty

Deeeeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing away of our Puneeth Rajkumar โ€ฆ.a very very warm , humble person โ€ฆ. Prayers and strength to the family and everyone of us who immensely love him โ€ฆ You will always stay in our hearts โ€ฆโ€ฆalways forever ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป๐Ÿ™๐ŸปRest in peace๐Ÿ’” pic.twitter.com/8p28ldKjoP โ€” Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 29, 2021

Mohan Babu

My heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family. Such a young and humble child. I don't understand God's way of things sometimes. Sad day for the entire film fraternity. Praying for strength to his family. โ€” Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) October 29, 2021

Ram Gopal Varma

Apart from the shocking tragedy that @PuneethRajkumar 's sudden death is, it is also a scary and terrifying eye opening truth that any of us can die anytime ๐Ÿ˜ณ๐Ÿ˜ณ๐Ÿ˜ณ So it is best to live life on a fast forward mode , while we are still alive๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™ โ€” Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 29, 2021

Naga Shourya

This is unbelievable! Too soon to be gone.Rest in peace Powerstar #PuneethRajkumar ๐Ÿ’”Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป pic.twitter.com/JI9DfIJh8Q โ€” Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) October 29, 2021

Ravi Teja

Dulquer Salman

๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’” One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu โ€” dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

This is shocking! At a loss for words...RIP #PuneethRajkumar Strength and condolences to the family ๐Ÿ˜ข๐Ÿ’” โ€” Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 29, 2021

Adah Sharma

Over worked but he still took selfies with alllll his fans and was smiling in all the pictures!He always wanted to put a smile on every1's face,made sure everyone on set was happy.I think that's how he should be remembered.A massiveโญwho was so humble.#PuneethRajkumar #powerstar pic.twitter.com/LfXA06hCEA โ€” Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) October 29, 2021

1 of the kindest people I've worked with.He was allergic to(can't remember which flower)but when his fans came with huge garlands for him he allowed them to place the garlands around his neck!He said they have come so far to see him and they would be disappointed.#puneetrajkumar pic.twitter.com/0WUAwKkxCc โ€” Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) October 29, 2021

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Puneeth !!My condolences to the Rajkumar family. Speechless. โ€” Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) October 29, 2021

Varun Tej

Shell shocked!My deepest condolences to Puneeth rajkumar sir's family and fans..So unfortunate.Om Shanti!๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ pic.twitter.com/QAhss18QYG โ€” Varun Tej Konidela ๐ŸฅŠ (@IAmVarunTej) October 29, 2021

Sudheer Babu

A star gone too soon leaving the film fraternity in deep sorrow.. you will be missed forever!! Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar๐Ÿ™ pic.twitter.com/D7wK9futh1 โ€” Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 29, 2021

Devi Sri Prasad

Heartbroken๐Ÿ’” He was such a Simple Down to earth Man frm a great Family!Always used 2 tell me abt how much he loved my Music๐Ÿ™๐ŸปHis Mother & Family was so sweet n affectionate.Why such things happen to such good people!?Strength 2 his Familyโค๏ธ๐Ÿ™๐ŸปR.I.P sir #PuneethRajkumar ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป pic.twitter.com/vYdPNz9hdv โ€” DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 29, 2021

Madhavan

GONE- one of our KINDEST, NICEST AND NOBLE soul. I don' know what I am feeling . I am feeling so devastated. Brother you have left us very confused and heartbroken. The heavens are brighter today. I am still hoping this is not true . ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ™๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’” pic.twitter.com/7wjXZzk0ND โ€” Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 29, 2021

Mohanlal

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d โ€” Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

Raashii Khanna

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Allari Naresh

Heartbreaking news about #PuneethRajkumarโ€ฆ Gone way too soon leaving a big void in the film fraternityโ€ฆ Deepest condolences to his family and fans. R.I.P ๐Ÿ™ โ€” Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) October 29, 2021

Niharika Konidela

Gone too soon! Huge loss to the Kannada film industry. My heart of broken for his family and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/Z9Eq5vfChZ โ€” Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) October 29, 2021

RIP Puneeth Rajkumar... Gone to soon!!!