RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu And A Few Other Actors Mourn For The Demise Of This Great Actor...
- Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away a few hours ago!
- He suffered from a massive heart attack and breathed his last in the hospital!
- South Indian film industry is mourning for the loss of this great actor and most of them are dropping condolences messages through their social media pages!
We still didn't digest the sudden demise of Bollywood's young actor Siddhant Shukla and now, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's death news has broken the heart of many movie buffs across India. This great actor was just 46 and passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack. Well, in the morning, he collapsed in his gym session after complaining of a heart attack. He was then immediately moved to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru but he couldn't survive.
The entire South Indian Film industry is mourning the sudden demise of this ace actor. Chiranjeevi, Mohanbabu, Mohanlal and a few other actors have dropped their condolence messages on their Twitter pages sharing Puneeth Rajkumar's pics on their pages… Check it out!
RIP Puneeth Rajkumar... Gone to soon!!!