  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Sandalwood

RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu And A Few Other Actors Mourn For The Demise Of This Great Actor...

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar
x

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar 

Highlights

  • Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away a few hours ago!
  • He suffered from a massive heart attack and breathed his last in the hospital!
  • South Indian film industry is mourning for the loss of this great actor and most of them are dropping condolences messages through their social media pages!

We still didn't digest the sudden demise of Bollywood's young actor Siddhant Shukla and now, Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's death news has broken the heart of many movie buffs across India. This great actor was just 46 and passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack. Well, in the morning, he collapsed in his gym session after complaining of a heart attack. He was then immediately moved to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru but he couldn't survive.

The entire South Indian Film industry is mourning the sudden demise of this ace actor. Chiranjeevi, Mohanbabu, Mohanlal and a few other actors have dropped their condolence messages on their Twitter pages sharing Puneeth Rajkumar's pics on their pages… Check it out!

Junior NTR

Pranita Subhash

Lakshmi Manchu

Manchu Manoj

Ram Charan Teja

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Meka Srikanth

Rajasekhar

Mahesh Babu

Nithiin

Rana Daggubati

Anushka Shetty

Mohan Babu

Ram Gopal Varma

Naga Shourya

Ravi Teja

Dulquer Salman

Rakul Preet Singh

Adah Sharma

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram

Varun Tej

Sudheer Babu

Devi Sri Prasad

Madhavan

Mohanlal

Raashii Khanna

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Allari Naresh

Niharika Konidela

RIP Puneeth Rajkumar... Gone to soon!!!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X