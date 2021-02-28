Roberrt Impact in Telugu States: Chathrapathi Producer Signs Up Darshan

It is a well known fact in Sandalwood industry that Challenging Star Darshan is always flooded with offers by a number of producers to act in their movies. Darshan is usually more choosy about producers than stories. Currently, Darshan is busy promoting his movie "Roberrt'. The actor who was recently in Hyderabad for the promotion of his movie Roberrt, has said that he would be doing a movie with one of the famous producers of Telugu industry BSNV Prasad.

This producer has bankrolled several projects in Telugu with famous actors like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ravi Teja, Jr NTR, and others. His full name reads Bogavalli Venkata Narayana Prasad.

Darshan, while thanking all those who helped for the production and release of the movie "Roberrt", added that his next movie would be with the Tollywood producer. The pre-release function of Roberrt was arranged on a grand scale. Darshan has also said that his movie with BSNV Prasad would go to sets during this year.

But it is not known yet if this movie would be directed by a Kannada director or Telugu director. It is said that this movie will be released in both Telugu and Kannada. Prasad has been producing movies from 1980 and is one of the well known producers in the Telugu film industry.

However, Darshan will be busy working in his most expected movie "Veera Madakari Nayaka" after Roberrt promotion formalities. The actor is also gearing up to work with Shailaja Nagaraj, Sandesh Nagaraj, Milana Prakash, and one more movie with Umapathi Srinivas is in the pipeline for Darshan.

Coming to the Telugu producer, he has produced famous movies like "Attarintiki Daaredi' "Khatharnaak" "Abbayi Chaala Manchodu", 'Naannaku Prematho" "Chatrapathi" "Darling" "Oosaravalli" and other movies.