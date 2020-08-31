Sandalwood Drug Scandal: Indrajit Lankesh Ready To Disclose Names

Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh's statement about the presence of drug mafia and some of its other faces in the industry has created a furore in filmy circles. His startling revealations about the involvement of some actors and music directors has raised many a eyebrows in the Sandalwood industry.

Admitting the fact that he was aware of several newbies consuming drugs to look cool on the sets and in their vanity vans, the Love You Alia director said that he was willing to take the names of those who consumed drugs in the industry, provided he is given security by the police.

However, the director made it clear that he was not aware of any big names in the industry taking drugs. Giving a clean chit to the famous celebrities, Indrajit lankesh said that there was no way they would involved as they care a lot about their image.

The Sandalwood drug menace comes close on the heels of the mysterious demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was recently found dead at his home in Mumbai. The CBI happened to stumble upon drug link in the case giving a new twist to the entire case.