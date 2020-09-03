Sandalwood Jittery After Indrajit Lankesh Disclosures On Drug Menace

There is a lot of talk going on in Gandhinagar circles after Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh made some explosive statements regarding the drug mafia in the industry.

In a latest development, sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi has been served a notice by the CCB. The actress was summoned to the CCB office for enquiry on Thursday morning.



Top ranking officials of the CCB are said to have given some details stating that the actor will be questioned in the case regarding some details pertaining to some matters.



It is speculated that the notice was served after a close associate of Ragini was taken to the CCB custody. This may be perhaps to get more details after this guy opened up regarding drugs.



After the arrest of the drug kingpin Anika, many worms are coming out of the cans. However, the CCB stated yesterday that Indrajit Lankesh has not provided any substantial evidence to them contrary to what is being speculated by the media about the director. But comments and opinions are pouring out in sandalwood after the leakage of this issue and the office bearers of the film chamber have warned of stringent action against the culprits if proved guilty.

