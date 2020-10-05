Sandalwood Song Writer K Kalyan: My Wife Under Black Magic Influence

Sandalwood music director and Lyricist K Kalyan has alleged that his wife has been drawn into the influence of black magic.

K Kalyan, who had called for a press meet at Belagavi, gave some details about what's happening in his family life. Earlier, there was news about the allegations from his wife Ashwini who had lodged a complaint at a police station stating that she was subjected to mental and physical torture by the musician.

She has also further sought divorce from her husband. Kalyan says all these happened after a lady by name Ganga Kulakarni was called to their home by Ashwini's parents who hail from Belagavi.

Kalyan suspects that this is the handiwork of Ganga Kulakarni who has been controlling his wife with her black magic. The writer wondered how can there be such allegations from his wife fifteen years after their married life! He said that he could notice some changes in his wife's behaviour after the arrival of Ganga Kulakarni. "Even today my wife loves me!, and I too have high regards for her as my wife. I am prepared to live with her in future also because she is a good lady. We have to sit and talk and sort out a few differences. I don't have any desire or attachment for her parent's property. Had I desired for the properties I would have asked for them when we were on good terms. This is the influence of Ganga Kulkarni and her guru Shivananda Vaali. My wife and her mother who came to Belagavi in January never returned to Bangalore nor did they remain accessible after January 10. When I went in Search of my wife to Belagavi, my mother-in-law and Ganga Kulakarni did not allow me to see her. They were performing some sort of peculiar worship which looked like black magic rituals.

Later, I could not see her till June. When I met her on June 5, I could neither see mangalsutra on her neck nor the toe Rings in her feet. When I asked her about it, she said: "Are we considered husband and wife only if I wore the mangalsutra and the rings?" Her mother took her inside and brought her back after applying big kumkum on her forehead in a vague fashion. After this, my wife treated me like a stranger. All the ornaments, jewellery and money that were given to my wife is being taken away by Shivananda Vaali.

Money has been transferred from my wife's account. Ganga Kulakarni and her mother were performing pooja at my in-law's house using lemon and other articles. Shivananda Vaali and Ganga Kulakarni have subjected my wife and in-laws to black magic and has gobbled up all their properties.

I am confident of reuniting with my wife but if they level baseless allegations against me influencing my wife, I will file a defamation case against them. I and my wife will compose a song and will sing at the press meet. If she talks to me wholeheartedly all our differences will vanish. I feel some kind of fear has occupied her mind, said Kalyan.