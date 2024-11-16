Live
Shiva Rajkumar scores another blockbuster with ‘Bhairathi Rangal;’ Telugu release coming soon
Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar has once again proved his box office prowess with the release of Bhairathi Rangal, which hit theaters yesterday. The film, directed by the talented Narthan, is already making waves, drawing massive crowds and garnering widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Serving as a prequel to the 2017 hit Mufti, Bhairathi Rangal has set the stage for another blockbuster in Shiva Rajkumar's illustrious career.
Produced by Geetha Shiva Rajkumar under the banner of Geetha Pictures, the film has been receiving impressive openings and rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Fans of the actor are thrilled with his dynamic transformation in the film, celebrating its success with packed theaters and enthusiastic fanfare.
Adding to the film's appeal is its stellar ensemble cast, featuring powerhouse performers like Rahul Bose, Nana Patekar, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, Yogi Babu, and Devaraj in significant roles. Their performances, combined with the film’s compelling narrative, have contributed to the film's immediate success.
With Bhairathi Rangal already making a mark in Kannada cinema, the makers are gearing up for a grand Telugu release soon, aiming to captivate a wider audience. Shiva Rajkumar’s impressive lineup of projects in Telugu has already created a buzz, and Bhairathi Rangal is poised to add another feather to his cap.