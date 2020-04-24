Shivanna's Patriotic Movie To Be Shot in Kashmir

Hattrick hero Shiva rajkamar was last seen paying tributes to his father late Dr Rajkumar at his memorial. On the big screen Shivanna played a teacher in the movie Drona.

Currently with free time at his disposal, Shivanna has engaged himself in social service activities. He has collaborated with NGOs to help the needy in times of lockdown.

In a latest development, we hear that Shivarajkumar will soon be joining the sets of his next. The movie which will mark the directorial debut of Ram Dulipudi. This will be his first movie in Sandalwood when it comes to direction. And guess what role Shivanna is playing in the movie? If a buzz doing the rounds on social media is to be believed, then the senior Kannada actor will be seen in the role of a soldier. The movie, we hear will be extensively shot in Kashmir, USA and Shivamogga. The music composition will be by SriCharan Pakala.

The makers are yet to zero in on the lead actress and the supporting cast. Shivanna's next is titled RDX which is being produced by Sathya Jothi Films.

Stay tuned for updates.