Sudeep Pledges Support To Flood-Hit Villagers In Karnataka

Sandalwood actor and Abhinava Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep has come to the aid of North Karnataka people who lost their hearth and home due to the floods caused by heavy rainfall that has been lashing Karnataka over the last few weeks.

North Karnataka people whose crops were destroyed by the incessant heavy rains pounding the state resulting in heavy floods, will be getting some relief from actor Kichcha Sudeep's Charitable trust.

The actor has opened a helpline for the benefit of people who are affected by the flood havoc. It is suggested that needy people may contact the number to avail this benefit. Relief kits will be provided if the villagers affected give a call to 6360334455.