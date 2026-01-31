Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta stun with retro-glam looks ahead of Vadh 2 release

Mumbai: Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have raised the buzz around their upcoming film Vadh 2 with a striking retro-glam photoshoot that has grabbed attention on social media ahead of the movie’s theatrical release.

Sharing the visuals on Instagram, Mishra and Gupta surprised fans by stepping into sharply stylised, vintage-inspired looks that contrast with their typical grounded screen personas. The pair captioned the photos, “Serving killer looks. Hiding killer secrets,” a teaser that echoes the intense themes hinted at in the film’s recently released trailer.

The photoshoot, which has sparked conversation online, blends elegance with an undercurrent of menace — a reflection of the moral complexity audiences can expect from Vadh 2. Observers noted that the bold fashion choices effectively build curiosity around the characters and their storylines.

Vadh 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2022 thriller Vadh, reunites Mishra and Gupta in new roles navigating crime, tension and emotional stakes. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Films, the movie premiered to strong appreciation at the 56th International Film Festival of India and is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

The original Vadh was widely praised for its gripping narrative and powerful performances, and Vadh 2 aims to continue that legacy with fresh twists and deeper explorations of justice and human frailty.