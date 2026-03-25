Saurabh Shukla says ‘perfect marriage’ is a myth, urges people to embrace imperfections

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Saurabh Shukla said there was no such thing as a “perfect” marriage, asserting that imperfections were essential to human relationships and personal growth.

In an interaction, Shukla shared that the idea of perfection, whether in relationships or life, was unrealistic and even unappealing. He stated that human beings were inherently flawed and that these flaws should be accepted and celebrated rather than corrected.

He remarked that a so-called perfect relationship would leave no scope for development, while imperfections allowed individuals to evolve. According to him, imperfection kept life dynamic, offering opportunities for change and improvement, which he described as the true essence of living.

The actor further reflected on life’s larger truths, noting that from a human perspective, death remained the only absolute certainty. He said that while people speculated about what lay beyond, nothing concrete was known, making death the only undeniable reality in life.

Shukla’s latest release, Jab Khuli Kitaab, revolved around an elderly couple, Gopal and Anusuya, whose long-standing marriage was shaken by a revelation. The narrative explored themes of love, companionship and forgiveness, blending emotional and comedic elements as the family navigated the impact of hidden truths.

Over the years, Shukla had built a strong filmography with memorable performances in films such as Satya, Nayak: The Real Hero, Yuva, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Barfi!, Jolly LLB, PK, Jolly LLB 2 and Raid.

He was next set to appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King.