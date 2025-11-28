Savitri 90th Birth Anniversary Celebration on December 6: ‘Mahanati’ Film Director and Producers Felicitated

The 90th birth anniversary of legendary actress Savitri is set to be celebrated in a grand manner at Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharati as part of the week-long ‘Savitri Mahotsav’ from December 1 to 6. Hosted in collaboration with the cultural organisation Sangamam Foundation, the event features film screenings and singing competitions dedicated to Savitri’s timeless work from December 1 to 5.

Vijayachamundeswari shared that this year’s commemoration carries a special emotional value. “These celebrations are our heartfelt tribute to my mother, who continues to inspire generations,” she said, highlighting the significance of honouring those who helped bring Savitri’s story to newer audiences.

On December 6, the main event will include felicitations for ‘Mahanati’ film director Nag Ashwin, producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt, ‘Savitri Classics’ author Sanjay Kishore, and publisher Bollineni Krishnaiah. Speaking about this recognition, Vijayachamundeswari added, “The team behind ‘Mahanati’ revived her legacy with immense respect, and it is our joy to honour their contribution.”

The ceremony, chaired by Mandali Buddha Prasad, will see former Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu attend as the chief guest, along with several film personalities gracing the occasion.