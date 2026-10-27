‘Scene’ makers release glimpse video of Suriya’s character DSP Inbaraj

The makers of director Jithu Madhavan’s eagerly awaited film ‘Scene’, featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Monday released a glimpse video of DSP Inbaraj, the character Suriya plays in the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the ‘Glimpse of DSP Inbaraj’ video, Suriya wrote, “Hello Dear All, With love, DSP Inbaraj.”

The film is to hit screens worldwide on November 6 for Deepavali this year.

The glimpse video shows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya) arriving at a crime scene. He is greeted by a constable called Sibi. Inbaraj exchanges pleasantries with Sibi, who is confused whether to address Inbaraj as “sir” or “anna” (elder brother). Eventually, Inbaraj advises him to stick to “sir”.

As they make their way through a crowd gathered outside the crime scene, Inbaraj disciplines them by asking them to maintain “one-arm distance”.

He asks Sibi why he has got a crowd gathered during COVID. When a worried Sibi offers to get the crowd dispersed, Inbaraj stops him from doing so saying, only when there are crowds, it will be fun to watch reels. He asks Sibi to get those shooting videos on their phones to shoot the videos in a vertical fashion. Another sequence shows Inbaraj advising someone not to smoke, warning them that if they smoked, it could affect their fertility. However, the glimpse video shows Inbaraj himself smoking a cigarette.”(IANS)