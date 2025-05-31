Scotland schedule wrapped for Varun Dhawan’s rom-com ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

Varun Dhawan has officially wrapped the Scotland schedule for his upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Taking to social media, the actor shared behind-the-scenes glimpses and wrote, “It’s a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home.”

The film, helmed by David Dhawan, draws inspiration from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the 1999 hit Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Reuniting with his father for this film, Varun is set to headline what’s touted to be a nostalgic nod to the charm and madness of classic 90s rom-coms.

The cast includes a powerhouse ensemble—Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela—suggesting a laughter riot in the making.

While the plot details remain under wraps, buzz indicates the film will blend humor, love, and old-school Bollywood vibes. Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film's release date is yet to be announced.

Adding a layer of fun to Varun’s post, Janhvi Kapoor—his co-star from the upcoming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari—commented, “Sunny Sanskari is needed back in the bay asap pls.” Arjun Kapoor chimed in with a quirky, “Ramesh ji!!! The hypebeast…”

Apart from this, Varun is also gearing up to play Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, under Anurag Singh’s direction.

Varun’s romantic innings and patriotic portrayals seem to be keeping his calendar both packed and promising.