SDT’s ‘Satya’looks favorite at Filmfare Short Film Awards 2024

Supreme hero Sai DurghaTej’s emotional short film Satya continues to garner accolades as it secures a nomination in the People’s Choice category at the prestigious Filmfare Short Film Awards 2024. The heartfelt narrative and stellar performances have resonated with audiences and critics alike, solidifying its place in the competition.

Taking to social media, Sai DurghaTej expressed his excitement and gratitude, urging fans to support Satya by voting for it on the Filmfare website. Sharing his connection with the project, he remarked that Satya holds a special place in his heart, being the maiden venture of Vijaya Durga Productions in collaboration with Dil Raju Productions.

The short film features Swathi Reddy in a captivating lead performance, with Harshith and Hanshita serving as producers. Directed by Naveen Vijay Krishna, Satya combines powerful storytelling with a musical touch, offering viewers a moving cinematic experience.

As the voting opens, fans and supporters can play a crucial role in securing the award for Satya. This recognition would not only honor the team’s effort but also highlight the growing prominence of short films in Indian cinema. With its nomination, Satya continues to win hearts and create lasting memories for its audience.