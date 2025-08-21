Season 2 of ‘The Pit’ Brings ER Drama and Langdon’s Comeback in New Trailer

"And so it begins." HBO Max has just released a trailer that gives viewers the first glimpses of the second season of The Pit. Robby ER drama is back at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, dealing with another day of chaos, tension and life-or-death choices.

A brand-new medical student, as played by Laetitia Hollard, gazes at the world in shock and asks "You guys do this every day?" To which Santos (Isa Briones) responds with a dry smile, "If we're lucky." The trailer also shows Doctor. Frank Langdon rehab return first day back at work after his time in rehab.

HBO Max has confirmed that The Pitt trailer Season 2 is slated for the release date of January 2026 but the exact date has still to be announced.

From the creators R. Scott Gemmill and producer John Wells, The Pit examines the stressful environment that is U.S. frontline healthcare through the eyes from the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre's fictional emergency department. The show is shot in live-streamed, hour-by-hour format The Pit focuses on the intense personal and medical issues that nurses and doctors have to are faced with every day. They often have to contend with a hefty workloads of patients and a lack of resources.

Noah Wyle is an executive producer, writer and star of the series. Also starring in the series are Katherine LaNasa, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Fiona Dourif, Supriya Ganesh, Shabana Azeez and Gerran Howell with Shawn Hatosy in a guest role.

Gemmill previously told Deadline she was told that Season 2 will take place over the Fourth of July weekend. The show will feature a time jump, unveil new characters and even hint at potential promotions for cast members.

Season 1 was a hit both with audiences and critics and won awards in the Gotham TV Awards and receiving 13 Emmy nominations for the show, including Outstanding Drama Series.