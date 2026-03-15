‘Secret Stories: Roslin’ review: A promising thriller that ends in a disappointment

The Malayalam web series Secret Stories: Roslin, currently streaming on JioHotstar, attempts to present a psychological thriller but ultimately struggles to deliver a satisfying experience. Despite having capable actors and a visually appealing setting, the series falters due to a weak plot progression and a disappointing climax.

Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and written by Vinayak Sasikumar, the story follows Roslin, a teenage girl who is about to turn 18 and is haunted by recurring nightmares about a mysterious stalker with green eyes. What initially appears to be a disturbing dream soon becomes reality when the same man shows up at her house as a guest and gradually wins the trust of her unsuspecting parents, John and Shobha.

The first episode successfully builds intrigue, introducing the audience to Rose Valley, a picturesque setting that includes a lush green farm and a large family home. The show also hints at Roslin’s tragic past, including the death of her brother Allen while trying to save her. However, after this promising start, the narrative begins to lose its grip.

The middle episodes rely heavily on repetitive nightmare sequences and slow pacing, which dilutes the suspense rather than strengthening it. While the introduction of Jerry, played by Hakim Shahjahan, initially raises curiosity, the plot soon meanders without adding meaningful twists.

Performances remain the strongest aspect of the series. Sanjana Dipu convincingly portrays the troubled teenager Roslin, while veteran actress Meena brings depth to the role of her mother Shobha. The show is overseen by showrunner Jeethu Joseph, whose influence is visible in the family-thriller tone.

Technically, the series is polished, with strong cinematography and music enhancing the atmosphere. However, the much-hyped climax ultimately feels underwhelming and fails to justify the suspense built earlier. As a result, Secret Stories: Roslin ends up being a series with potential that unfortunately never fully materializes.