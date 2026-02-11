‘Seetha Payanam’ film team honours social heroes ahead of Feb 14 release

The team of Seetha Payanam, directed and produced by Action King Arjun Sarja, hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on Tuesday, turning the spotlight not only on the film but also on real-life heroes. The film, produced under the Shree Raam Films International banner, stars Niranjan and Aishwarya Arjun as the lead pair, marking Aishwarya’s debut as a heroine. Action Prince Dhruva Sarja plays a key role, and the film is slated for a theatrical release on February 14.

The event was graced by Hasya Brahma Brahmanandam as the chief guest. In a meaningful gesture, the Seetha Payanam team felicitated noted environmentalists and social workers Dr. Prakash Amte, Dr. Mandakini Amte, Tank Bund Shiva, and Dushcharla Satyanarayana, contributing ₹1 lakh each as financial support in recognition of their service to society.

Speaking at the event, Arjun Sarja described the film as a heartfelt project. He said the story is not just about one person’s journey but about relationships, values, and emotions, adding that the film was crafted with honesty and responsibility. He praised the performances of Niranjan, Sathyaraj, and Prakash Raj, while expressing confidence that audiences would appreciate Aishwarya Arjun’s debut. Arjun also highlighted the contributions of music director Anup Rubens, cinematographer Bala Kumaran, and his assistant director Murthy in shaping the film.

Aishwarya Arjun called Seetha Payanam “an emotion,” saying the film reflects love, family, and values, and thanked her father for giving her a meaningful launch. Niranjan expressed gratitude for the opportunity and said the film is designed as a complete family entertainer for all audiences.

Brahmanandam lauded Arjun’s humility and praised the team for honouring real-life heroes. Music director Anup Rubens added that the film is rooted in strong values and will connect deeply with family audiences.

With strong emotional content, social values, and commercial elements, Seetha Payanam is positioning itself as a feel-good family entertainer ahead of its Valentine’s Day release.