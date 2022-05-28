Senior NTR's 100th Birth Anniversary: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Balakrishna And A Few Others pay Tribute To This Legendary Actor

Today is a great day for all the fans of the Nandamuri family as it is legendary actor senior NTR's 100th birthday anniversary. Being an iconic actor and visionary politician, he did everything for the people by entertaining them on the big screens and providing the necessary facilities to all the people of united Andhra Pradesh as he served as Chief Minister of the state. On this special occasion, most of the Tollywood actors reminisced him and paid tribute through social media. Even Balakrishna also dropped a heartfelt note on his Facebook page!



Ram Charan Teja

He shared a pic of Senior NTR and wrote, "Today marks the birth centenary of Indian cinema's pride, our Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu. Remembering the legend who inspired millions to not only watch cinema but also be a proudly part of it!"

Junior NTR

Chiranjeevi Konidela

K Raghavendra Rao

This ace director reminisced his memories with Senior NTR and dropped a video on his Twitter page…

Ram Potheneni

Some saw him as an ordinary man..Some saw him as a God..but,in the end everybody realised that he was a Man sent by God! The Pride of every Telugu soul! 🙏❤️ #100YearsOfNTR Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/tl0WzA8Qsp — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 28, 2022

He shared a pic of Senior NTR and wrote, "Some saw him as an ordinary man..Some saw him as a God..but,in the end everybody realised that he was a Man sent by God! The Pride of every Telugu soul! #100YearsOfNTR…

Love…

#RAPO".

Vishnu Manchu

Remembering the Symbol of Telugu Pride, Anna garu for every Telugu person, Sri. NTR garu, on his birth Anniversary. There never will and can be another person like him. He lives forever! pic.twitter.com/IJdPkVzUgj — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) May 28, 2022

He also shared pic of the great actor and wrote, "Remembering the Symbol of Telugu Pride, Anna garu for every Telugu person, Sri. NTR garu, on his birth Anniversary. There never will and can be another person like him. He lives forever!"

Balakrishna

He shared the CDP of his father and wrote, "Your presence is our everything

Your impact is our every particle

Your mention is our every moment

Your journey is our standard

Your awakening is our world..

His mark on Telugu race, on Telugu cine industry will never fade away, no one can erase it.. He is a great actor who has earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people by playing various roles like Rama, Krishna, Bhishma, Duryodhana, Arjun, Bheema, Karna in mythological and social films. If there is a dictionary for acting, it is NT. It will be like R, within 9 months of entering politics and forming a party, he was elected as Chief Minister and provided many welfare schemes to the people and became a poor man's money, whatever the field is. He proved that there is no rival for NTR, he is my hero forever.

On the occasion of my father, teacher, God Late Sri Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao's birth anniversary, my tributes to that great man...

Salute NTR....

#NTRJayanthi".

Kalyan Ram Nandamuri

Venkatesh Daggubati

Venkatesh paid tribute to senior NTR by jotting down, "తెలుగు భాషని, తెలుగు వాడిని, తెలుగు నాడు ని దశదిశలా తలేతుకునేలా చేసిన మహనీయుడు ప్రజలే దేవుళ్ళు సమాజమే దేవాలయం అని నినాడించిన నాయకుడు విశ్వ విఖ్యాత నట సార్వభౌమ నటరత్న, శ్రీ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారి శత జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఇదే నా మనఃపూర్వక నివాళి. #100YearsOfNTR #JoharNTR".

Lakshmi Manchu

On this happening day let's remember the legend of all, the pride of every actor and a true Telugu warrior a very Happy Centenary Birthday! You inspire us everyday in being the better version of ourself. So grateful and obliged to have known you so closely.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/WQOvbztJiB — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 28, 2022

Lakshmi shared her childhood pic with senior NTR and wrote, "On this happening day let's remember the legend of all, the pride of every actor and a true Telugu warrior a very Happy Centenary Birthday!

You inspire us everyday in being the better version of ourself. So grateful and obliged to have known you so closely.

#HappyBirthdayNTR".

Anil Ravipudi

Remembering the Pride of Telugu Cinema Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma Our Legendary #NTR garu on his 100th birth anniversary! 🙏🏻#100YearsOfNTR #JoharNTR — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 28, 2022

He wrote, "Remembering the Pride of Telugu Cinema Viswa Vikhyatha Nata Sarvabhouma Our Legendary #NTR garu on his 100th birth anniversary! #100YearsOfNTR #JoharNTR".

Ramajogaiah Sastry

He shared a pic of senior NTR and wrote, "చరిత్ర పుటలు పులకరించే పుట్టుక మీది ధరిత్రి ఒడలు జలదరించే కదలిక మీది".

Krish Jagarlamudi

He shared senior NTR's Lord Venkateswara Swamy pic and wrote, "నిర్వసన, వాసాన్న సంక్షేమ

స్వాప్నికుడు..

నిష్క్రియా ప్రచ్ఛన్న సంగ్రామ

శ్రామికుడు..

నిరత సంఘశ్రేయ సంధాన

భావుకుడు…".

Harish Shankar

Never before , Never again …. One and only … NTR 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/prINXlaRJi — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) May 28, 2022

On this special occasion, the makers of Balakrishna's 107th movie shared the new poster and showcased the Legend actor in a terrific actor.

Balakrishna looked terrific holding the sword and owned an intense appeal sporting in all-white attire.

Even Nandamuri family members started Basavatarakam Creations production house and introduced Chaitanya Krishna from the banner.

.@BTRCreations Launching #NandamuriChaitanyaKrishna as Main Lead in their PRODUCTION NO.1 ✊💥 NATASIMHAM 🦁 #NandamuriBalaKrishna garu unveiled the Intriguing First Look of the Movie 🙌🤩 A film by @VKrishnaakella 🎬 Brace Yourselves for more Exciting Updates 🤞🔥 pic.twitter.com/yTAAAx98nM — Basavatarakarama Creations (@BTRcreations) May 28, 2022

The first look poster is unveiled on this special occasion and Chaitanya looked from back having a cup of tea in the poster! The makers also wrote, "@BTRCreations Launching #NandamuriChaitanyaKrishna as Main Lead in their PRODUCTION NO.1 NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalaKrishna garu unveiled the Intriguing First Look of the Movie A film by @VKrishnaakella Brace Yourselves for more Exciting Updates".

This movie is being helmed by Vamsi Krishna Akella and is produced by Nandamuri Jaya Krishna under the Basavatarakarama Creations banner.