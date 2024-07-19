Sensational duo DRUMSTONE to entertain this weekend at Illuzion

FireExit, a prominent name in the electronic music scene, is gearing up to host a thrilling event featuring the sensational duo DRUMSTONE. Known for their melodic and atmospheric compositions, DRUMSTONE has garnered widespread acclaim with their track "YULA," which has amassed millions of streams and earned support from industry giants like Tale of Us, Kevin De Vries, and Fideles. Their impressive resume includes performances alongside leading artists such as Mind Against, Stephan Jolk, Konstantin Sibold, and 8Kays.

The upcoming event, set to take place at Illuzion Club& Kitchen in Hyderabad, promises to be a night of pulsating beats and energetic vibes. DRUMSTONE's signature strong basslines and groove-building skills are expected to captivate the audience, delivering an unforgettable auditory experience.

Joining DRUMSTONE on stage will be local rising talents MVand Akashh, who are set to warm up the decks with their unique styles and infectious energy. This collaboration of established and emerging artists underscores FireExit's commitment to showcasing diverse musical talents and providing a platform for both established acts and promising newcomers.

"We are extremely thrilled to welcome DRUMSTONE to FireExit," said the organizers in a statement. "Their music has resonated deeply with electronic music enthusiasts worldwide, and we're excited to witness their electrifying performance live. With MVand Akashh adding their dynamic touch, this event promises to be a standout moment in our lineup."

Electronic music aficionados and fans of DRUMSTONE alike are eagerly anticipating the event, which is scheduled to take place soon. Stay tuned for more updates and details on what promises to be a night of music that pushes boundaries and sets new standards in the electronic music scene.