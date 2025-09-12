September 12 Box Office Rush: Bollywood, South, and Hollywood Films & Anime Movie Clash in Theatres

September 12, 2025, is shaping up to be one of the busiest Fridays at the box office, with a wave of theatrical releases across Bollywood, South Indian cinema, and Hollywood. Leading the charge is 'Mirai: Super Yodha', a high-octane Telugu fantasy action adventure starring Teja Sajja and Ritika Nayak, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. With grand visuals and a mythological backbone, Mirai is poised to capture attention nationwide with a pan-India release in multiple languages.

Also hitting theatres is 'Kishkindhapuri', a Telugu horror-thriller featuring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran, expected to appeal to audiences looking for suspense and supernatural drama. From Bollywood, 'Love in Vietnam' brings a cross-cultural romantic musical to the big screen, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Set against the scenic backdrop of Vietnam, the film explores love through a fresh lens.

Alongside it is 'Heer Express', a family drama by Umesh Shukla, and Ek Chatur Naar, a drama headlined by Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee leads 'Jugnuma', while 'Mannu Kya Karega?' offers a light-hearted rom-com option starring Vyom Yadav and Saachi Bindra.

Tamil cinema also has a strong presence with multiple releases. 'Blackmail', starring G. V. Prakash Kumar, brings intense drama, while Kumaara Sambavam promises laughs in a full-on comedy setup. Crime thriller 'Thanal', relationship drama 'Yolo', and emotional romance 'Kaayal' round out a packed Tamil slate, with new talents and fresh storytelling approaches.

Internationally, Hollywood contributes to the cinematic buzz with 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale', giving longtime fans of the iconic series a touching farewell. Also releasing is 'Diary of a Woman', a poignant drama on love and self-discovery, as well as indie gems like 'Spinal Tap: The End Continues', 'Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie', and 'Rabbit Trap', featuring Dev Patel in a dark, music-meets-mysticism tale set in rural Wales.

Besides these releases, Anime lovers too are in for a treat with 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle' hitting theatres on September 12.

With such a diverse mix of genres, languages, and star power, September 12 is truly a celebration of cinema for every kind of moviegoer.