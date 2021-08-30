September Releases: Take A Look At The Movies Which Are All Set To Hit The Screens This Month

Well, this September will definitely be a blockbuster month of the year! Along with some big movies like Bhoot Police, Annabelle Sethupathi and Seetimaar, even the OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix are also coming up with a few new releases!

So, we Hans India have collated the complete list of new releases of September, 2021… Take a look!

1. Bhoot Police









Release Date: 17th September



Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Pavan Kriplani

Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez

Saif Ali Khan aka Vibhooti will be seen as a fake ghost hunter and he will be accompanied by his partner in crime Arjun Kapoor. But the actual story begins when Jacqueline who plays as Kanika and Yami who essays the role of Maya enters the scene. They ask Saif and Arjun to save them from a bhoot. But Vibhooti who believes that there is no ghost faces the wrath of the ghost being a fake ghost hunter.

2. Annabelle Sethupathi

















Release Date: 17th September

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Director: Deepak Sundarajan

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu, Yogi Babu and Radhikaa Sarath Kumar

Back in 1948, taking into the story, Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee will be seen as a King and queen. Even the beautiful palace attracts the eyeballs in its first glimpse itself. Well, the story begins when the plot takes us to the present era where Taapsee will be seen as a ghost. But when a group of movie unit steps inside the palace for their shooting they get afraid of Taapsee and try to escape from the palace. The movie unit includes the star cast of Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Vannella Kishore, Chetan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Madhumitha, Raja Sundaram, Suresh Menon, George Maryan, Raj Kumar, Sunil and Surekha.

3. Thalaivi

















Release Date: 10th September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: A L Vijay

Star Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Nasser, Bhagyasree and Samuthrakani

Being the biopic, Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this movie. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. Well, the movie showcases the life story of this great actress turned politician and also a few glimpses of her ups and downs in her career. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Madhubala as MGR's wife, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

4. Seetimaarr

















Release Date: 10th September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Sampath Nandi

Star Cast: Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia

Being a sports drama, Seetimaarr movie is made on 'Kabaddi' game and both the lead actors Gopichand and Tamannah will essay the roles of Kabaddi coaches in thus movie. Even Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Preeti Asrani, Rohith Pathak, Tarun Arora and Preethi Asrani will play prominent roles in this film.

5. Dear Megha

















Release Date: 3rd September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: Sushant Reddy

Star Cast: Megha Akash, Arun Adith and Arjun Somayajula

Being a triangular love story, Megha Akash is essaying the titular role. This movie is the remake of Kannada hit 'Dia' (2020) and the trailer showcased a few beautiful love scenes between the lead actors. But the plot takes a sudden twist after Megha facing troubles in her love life. Let's see whom she will marry and wait for the release date!

6. Laambam

















Release Date: 9th September

Release Platform: Theatres

Director: SP Jananathan

Star Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu

Laabam movie is a complete political thriller. Speaking about the movie's plot, it will speak about the plunder of farmers lands by corporates in the name of industrialization & corporate forming. The story reflects the ground realities in the Telugu States and Tamil Nadu.

Well, now let us check out the shows that going to releases on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

Netflix

















September 1st

• A Cinderella Story

• Agatha Christie's Crooked House

• Barbie Big City Big Dreams

• Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

• The Blue Lagoon (1980)

• Chappie

• Clear and Present Danger

• Cliffhanger

• Cold Mountain

• Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

• Dear John

• Do the Right Thing

• Freedom Writers

• House Party

• Green Lantern

• House Party 2

• House Party 3

• How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

• The Interview

• Labyrinth

• Letters to Juliet

• Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

• Mars Attacks!

• Marshall

• Mystery Men

• The Nutty Professor

• The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

• Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

• Once Upon a Time in America

• Open Season 2

• Rhyme & Reason

• School of Rock

• Tears of the Sun

• Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

September 3rd

• Worth Streaming September 6th

• Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space Streaming September 7th

• Untold: Breaking Point Streaming September 8th

• JJ+E

September 9th

• Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali The Women and the Murderer Streaming September 10th

• Kate

• Prey

• Yowamushi Pedal

• Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 13th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

September 15th

• Nightbooks

• Schumacher

September 16th

• Jaws

• Jaws 2

• My Heroes Were Cowboys Jaws 3

• Jaws: The Revenge

September 17th

• Ankahi Kahaniya

• The Father Who Moves Mountains

• The Stronghold

September 19th

Dark Skies

September 20th

Grown Ups

September 22nd

• Confessions of an Invisible Girl

• Intrusion

• Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 23rd

Je Suis Karl

September 24th

• The Starling

• Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

September 29th

• Friendzone

• No One Gets Out Alive

• Sounds Like Love

September 30th

• The Phantom

• Streaming Late September

• Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Disney+ Hotstar

















September 4

Earth To Ned (Global)

September 18

Becoming

September 22

Filthy Rich: Season 1, Episode 1 Pilot

September 25

• Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

• Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

Amazon Prime

















September 1

• (500) Days of Summer

• 21 Grams

• A Feeling Home

• American Me

• Ancient Civilizations of North America—Season 1

• Apollo 13

• Arachnophobia

• Armageddon

• August Creek

• As Good as it Gets

• Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

• Can't Hardly Wait

• Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

• Closer

• Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy—Season 1

• Creepshow—Season 1

• Daddy Day Care

• Daredevil

• Daredevil (Director's Cut)

• Death at a Funeral

• Do the Right Thing

• Forensic Factor—Season 1

• Grown Ups

• Heist

• I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

• I Am Bolt

• I Am Duran

• I Know What You Did Last Summer

• I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

• Jennifer's Body

• Land Girls—Season 1

• Latino Americans—Season 1

• Mail Call—Season 1

• Nacho Libre

• Native Peoples of North America—Season 1

• Open Range

• Planet of the Apes

• Predators

• Republic of Doyle—Season 1

• Romeo + Juliet

• Rudy

• Sicko

• Sleepless in Seattle

• Soul Food

• Stuart Little

• Stuart Little 2

• The Alamo

• The A-Team

• The Bastards of Pizzofalcone—Season 1

• The Best Man

• The Blood Pact—Season 1

• The Boy

• The Descent

• The Flintstones—Season 1

• The Host

• The Karate Kid

• The Kids Are All Right

• The Killing—Season 1

• The Last of the Mohicans

• The Omen

• The Social Network

• The Unborn

• Traffic

• We'll Meet Again—Season 1

• Year One

• Young Frankenstein

September 3

Cinderella (Amazon Original Movie)

September 10

• LuLaRich (Amazon Original Series)

• The Voyeurs (Amazon Original Movie)

September 12

Desperado

September 17

• American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

• Do, Re & Mi—Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

• Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Amazon Original Movie)

• The Mad Women's Ball (Amazon Original Movie)

September 24

Goliath—Season 4 (Amazon Original Series)

So guys, enjoy the complete month watching your favourite movies and shows both on OTT platforms and in theatres too!