Bhojpuri Sexy Video Song 'Kitno Ko Ashiq Banwogi' Is Creating A Buzz On The Internet

As we all know that HD Hot Bhojpuri peppy dance numbers are making noise with their folk style songs, people are getting grooved to these Bhojpuri sexy video songs and are enjoying their lockdown period.

Well, today we are here with one more hit song of the Bhojpuri music industry "Kitno Ko Ashiq Banwogi…". Being a romantic number, it has garnered millions of views in a span of short time.

Here is the full video song… Have a look!





"Kitno Ko Ashiq Banwogi…" is making us eye on it with its cute romantic moments between the lead pair. Be it the chemistry between them or the village-style background, both elements made this video a worth watch.



This song is crooned by Rahul Rai and the music is composed by Ashish Verma. Well, coming to the peppy lyrics, they are penned by Niraj Nirmal. On the whole, this romantic dance number garnered millions of views on YouTube and is still trending on the top.

So guys, enjoy the Bhojpuri song and dance happily in this lockdown period!!!